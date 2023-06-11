Congress top brass steps in to broker peace in Kerala

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Concerned that the escalating infighting in the state unit could spoil the party’s chances in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress central leadership has decided to intervene to broker peace.With the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups joining hands to take on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan over his “autocratic style of functioning”, the party leadership has reportedly entrusted Tariq Anwar, national general secretary in-charge of Kerala, to ease the standoff.

Tariq, who will reach the state on Monday, is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with the group leaders. Satheesan, however, told TNIE that Tariq is not coming to the state on any special mission. Initially, when the group leaders raised concern over the way in which state president K Sudhakaran announced the block presidents, the central leadership washed its hands of the whole issue. However, now with senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, M M Hassan, M K Raghavan, Benny Behanan and K C Joseph coming together against Satheesan, the national leadership has decided to intervene.

The leaders of factions, however, feel Tariq’s visit won’t make any impact. “Such internal squabbles have triggered concern among workers at the block and mandalam levels. They are the ones who do the groundworks for polls,” a prominent leader of ‘A’ group told TNIE.

“If they don’t put in their best, the leaders will feel the heat. We don’t have much hope in Tariq Anwar. He will only act as per the directive of national general secretary (organistation) K C Venugopal,” the leader said.

Raghavan told the media that there was an issue of injustice in the organisational restructuring. “It was decided that MPs would be consulted before selecting block presidents. However, this was not followed,” he said. Raghavan said Tariq did not take action on numerous issues brought before him. “That is why we decided to approach the high command,” he said, adding that the party cannot face the LS elections in this manner.

Meanwhile, the Satheesan camp feels that a senior discontented leader who has set eyes on the 2025 local body elections and the 2026 assembly polls is behind the imbroglio.An unfazed Satheesan is keen on completing the next round of mandalam president selections and steps have already been taken in this regard.

“Tariq Anwar is not coming on a special mission. The state leadership invited him to attend orientation classes for block presidents. He will be in Ernakulam and Kozhikode early next week to attend the orientation camp for the block presidents,” said Satheesan.

Even as the factions have come together, senior leader K Muraleedharan is not happy about the new developments. Muraleedharan, who had kept away from the joint meeting of groups on Friday, told TNIE that such a meeting should have been avoided.

“Now it is time for everyone to stand united to ensure victory in LS elections. The group meeting was most unwarranted. It only conveyed a wrong message to party workers at the ground level,” he said. Distancing himself from the factions, Muraleedharan told media in Kozhikode that there’s no need for anyone to ‘explode’ as these things are common in Congress.

“When I was an MLA, I came to know about the appointment of block presidents in my constituency from newspapers,” he said. It would be good for the party not to make much hue and cry over the present situation. “Or else, the situation after the 2004 election would repeat in the party in 2024. The party could not enjoy the victory at the Centre in 2004 because of actions by leaders including me,” he said.

(With inputs from Kozhikode)

