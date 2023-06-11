Elephant lovers conduct poojas for Arikomban in Kerala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Expressing their concern for the well-being of Arikomban, a wild elephant that has been translocated twice across two states, a group of elephant lovers organised special poojas and prayers on Saturday. Hundreds of elephant lovers gathered at the Mahaganapathy temple in Vadakkenchery to perform Ashtadravya Ganapathy homam, poojas, and rituals for the health and well-being of Arikomban, whom they referred to as the son of Chinnakanal in Idukki. The poojas commenced at 7 am and continued until 9 am.

According to the elephant lovers, Arikomban was shot with six tranquilizer darts in Chinnakanal and was subsequently translocated to the Periyar sanctuary. Later, Tamil Nadu forest officials administered two more tranquilizer shots and left the elephant near the Kanyakumari sanctuary. Concerns arose when they noticed an injury on the elephant’s trunk in Tamil Nadu, leading them to organise the poojas for Arikomban’s well-being. They expressed worry that the multiple tranquilizer shots may have negatively impacted its health. Previously, an animal lovers’ collective in Ernakulam had organised a protest gathering at Marine Drive to advocate for the protection of jumbo Arikomban.

