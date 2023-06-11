Kerala University to levy money from Kattakada college towards election expenses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University (KU) will ask Christian College at Kattakada to pay Rs 1,55,938 as expenses towards the college union elections in the wake of the University Union Councillor (UUC) impersonation incident.The decision was taken at the Syndicate meeting, held here on Friday. Since the election had to be postponed due to the detection of impersonation, the Syndicate decided to levy the money from the college.

Meanwhile, 39 UUCs from 183 affiliated colleges have been disqualified. The decision on this was taken by KU Vice-Chancellor in Charge Dr Mohanan Kunnammal on Friday. According to Mohanan, after the impersonation at the Kattakada college, it was decided to verify the background of the councillors. It was primarily found that 27 UUCs had crossed the age limit, and the tenure of 12 UUCs was completed. Hence, they are not eligible to take part in the election process as per law. So they have been disqualified, Mohanan stated in the meeting.

The college union elections will be conducted at 183 colleges under Kerala University. The university postponed the union elections due to the alleged impersonation of SFI members at the Christian College. The incident centres around Vishak, the Kattakada area committee leader of SFI, who has been accused of involvement in a suspicious substitution of an elected candidate for the post of UUC.

After the college councillor elections held on December 12 last year, two SFI members, Aromal and Anakha, emerged victorious from the college. However, when the college forwarded the elected councillors’ names to the university, Anakha’s name was replaced by Vishak’s. The college principal, G J Shaiju, claimed that Anakha expressed her willingness to resign, and Vishak’s name was suggested as a replacement. However, this violated the rules, as a vacant councillor position must be filled through a re-election process.The incident has caused uproar among students and opposition parties. Consequently, the University Union elections, initially scheduled for May 26, were postponed.

