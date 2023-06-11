Home States Kerala

Tragic end for 8-year-old in Kerala as tree branch falls on playing children

The death of Abhinav Krishna, son of Rajesh, Karottuparambil, Millumpadi, has come as a shock for local residents.

Published: 11th June 2023 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

The branch of the banyan tree that fell on the children in Aluva | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A game of football on a temple ground in their locality turned tragic for a group of children at Veliyathunadu near Aluva when a branch of a banyan tree fell on them on Saturday. An eight-year-old boy died and two others suffered injuries in the incident.

The death of Abhinav Krishna, son of Rajesh, Karottuparambil, Millumpadi, has come as a shock for local residents. The condition of the two injured children — Sachin, 7, son of Sabeesh, and Adhidev Vinod, 8, son of Vinod — is said to be stable.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am when a huge branch of the banyan tree on the Vellam Bhagavathi Temple premises at Veliyathunadu fell on the children while they were playing. “As they didn’t have classes, around eight children from the locality came to the temple ground to play around 11 am,” said Mohan Kumar K S, ward member, Karumaloor grama panchayat.

“There was a big sound and when we came running we saw two children with injuries and rushed them to the hospital. Later, the children said Abhinav was missing and after a search we found him underneath the branch. The branch had fallen on Abhinav’s head and he had suffered grievous injuries. Though we rushed him to the hospital, we couldn’t save him,” Mohan Kumar said.

“While playing, we heard a big sound and all of us ran away. Abhinav didn’t get the time to escape and the branch fell on his head,” said a boy who was with Abhinav seconds before the accident.Abhinav, who was rushed to a private hospital, was later shifted to the intensive care unit of a super specialty hospital in Aluva, where he succumbed to injuries. 

Abihinav is a third-standard student at Holy Ghost Convent School in Thottakkattukara near Aluva. He is the younger son of Rajesh, an automobile mechanic in Aluva and Linsha, a bakery worker.The couple’s elder son is a class V student. The body will be kept for the public to pay homage at the Kolbe Franciscan Ashram on Sunday morning after which the cremation will be held, said Mohan Kumar.

