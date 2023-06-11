Violation of university norms: KSU levels fresh charges against K Vidya

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has levelled fresh allegations of research fraud against former SFI leader K Vidya, who is currently under police investigation for allegedly forging a certificate of experience during a job interview for a guest lecture position. During a press conference held on Saturday, KSU state vice president P Muhammed Shammas claimed that Vidya violated university norms while pursuing her MPhil at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

“As per the norms, a research student who receives a stipend for academic purposes should not undertake any paid work. However, Vidya allegedly worked as a guest lecturer in the Malayalam department of Sree Sankara College, Kalady while pursuing a full-time MPhil course at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit during the 2018-19 academic year,” alleged the KSU leader.

Shammas further stated that the leadership of CPM and SFI have been attempting to distance themselves from the issue by claiming that Vidya was not an SFI leader when she committed the fraudulent activities.

However, it is a fact that she was an active SFI leader while pursuing her MPhil. It is evident that she continued working as a guest lecturer until she was elected as the students union general secretary of the Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

Moreover, she gained admission to the university’s PhD program through questionable means. Minister P Rajeeve and SFI state secretary Arsho have allegedly supported Vidya throughout these fraudulent activities.

Another dubious incident involving Vidya is her participation in a valuation camp at Kannur University. Normally, a three-year teaching experience is a prerequisite for attending such camps. Shammas emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to determine whether Vidya presented any falsified documents to gain entry to the camp. In light of the unsatisfactory progress of the ongoing police investigation, the KSU leader called for a judicial probe into Vidya’s actions.

Allegations

As per the norms, a research student who receives a stipend for academic purposes should not undertake any paid work.

However, Vidya allegedly worked as a guest lecturer at Sree Sankara College, Kalady while pursuing a full-time MPhil course during 2018-19

