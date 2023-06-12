Home States Kerala

11-year-old attacked by dogs in Kerala, dies

Nihal was a student of Dharmadam JC special school. The funeral will be held at Edakkad Manappuram Juma Masjid Kabarstan on Monday.

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  An 11-year-old boy was brutally attacked and killed by stray dogs at Muzhappilangad in Kannur. According to Edakkad police, the deceased is Nihal, the son of Noushad and Nuseefa. The boy is a mute.

Nihal was found missing around 5 pm on Sunday. A search conducted by the police and local residents found his body in front of a vacant house around 100m away from his own at 8.30 pm.

He was found unconscious with many wounds on his body, supposedly suffered in an attack by stray dogs. He was severely wounded from below his waist. Though he was rushed to Thalassery general hospital, his life could not be saved.

