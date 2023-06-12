18-month-old dies post-treatment at district hospital in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tragedy struck when an 18-month-old baby passed away after receiving treatment at the district hospital in Nedumangad on Sunday morning. The incident sparked a protest as aggrieved individuals claimed that the child’s death was a result of medical negligence.

The deceased child, Archa, was the daughter of Sujith and Sukanya, originally from Bharathanoor but currently residing in a rented house in Karakulam. According to Nedumangad police, the child had been suffering from fever and other related ailments for the past five days. She had been receiving outpatient treatment at the district hospital.

On Sunday, due to her worsening condition and experiencing shortness of breath, the child was once again taken to the hospital. Nebulisation treatment was administered, and she was subsequently sent home. Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated further, leading to her untimely demise. Health Minister Veena George has requested a detailed report on the incident.

“The child was brought to the hospital by 9 am. After nebulisation, she was taken home. Her condition worsened and she was brought to the hospital. The death occurred by 12.30 pm,” the police said.

Protesters alleged various shortcomings in the child’s treatment and further criticised the delay in transferring the body to the mortuary.

While no official complaints have been filed with the police regarding the child’s death, they have initiated an investigation into the case as an unnatural death. Hospital authorities have refuted allegations of any lapses on their part and have emphasized that the exact cause of death will be determined through an autopsy.

