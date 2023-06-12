BJP president slams CM Pinarayi’s statement against media

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of a case being filed against a journalist for reporting that a former SFI leader forged documents for a job application and another passed an examination without even attempting it, the BJP lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for interfering with the freedom of the press.

BJP state president K Surendran wondered why Sitaram Yechury, CPM general secretary, who speaks passionately about freedom of expression and freedom of the press, did not respond to the issue in Kerala. The Pinarayi government is using the police to handcuff the media. It is trying to jail those who question the government, Surendran said.

“The report brought out by the journalist is true. CPM leaders and the CM are behaving as if they have gone crazy after assuming power. CPM state secretary M V Govindan thinks he can suppress those who oppose the government. BJP will resist the anti-democratic behaviour of the government,” Surendran said.

