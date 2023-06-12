Home States Kerala

BJP president slams CM Pinarayi’s statement against media

The Pinarayi government is using the police to handcuff the media. It is trying to jail those who question the government, Surendran said.

Published: 12th June 2023 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  In the wake of a case being filed against a journalist for reporting that a former SFI leader forged documents for a job application and another passed an examination without even attempting it, the BJP lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for interfering with the freedom of the press.

BJP state president K Surendran wondered why Sitaram Yechury, CPM general secretary, who speaks passionately about freedom of expression and freedom of the press, did not respond to the issue in Kerala. The Pinarayi government is using the police to handcuff the media. It is trying to jail those who question the government, Surendran said.

“The report brought out by the journalist is true. CPM leaders and the CM are behaving as if they have gone crazy after assuming power. CPM state secretary M V Govindan thinks he can suppress those who oppose the government. BJP will resist the anti-democratic behaviour of the government,” Surendran said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SFIFreedom of pressCM Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp