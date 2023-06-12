CM Pinarayi imitating Modi’s style, says Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the complaint lodged by SFI state president P M Arsho alleging conspiracy in the incident of him passing an unwritten exam, against five persons, including Maharaja’s College principal, a KSU leader, and a media reporter, Leader of Opposition

V D Satheesan said the Pinarayi government is imitating the Narendra Modi-backed-Sangh Parivar style. “The CM is emulating the Modi style. People of Kerala will not tolerate this. If the police go ahead with the case, the state will witness back-to-back protests,” Satheesan told reporters at the DCC office in Kochi on Sunday.

He alleged that a minister from Kochi was backing K S Vidya, who is involved in the forgery case and has been absconding. “The police have not yet arrested the girl. The CPM and the minister have extended their support to her,” he alleged.

He also said that the reaction of the state secretary, M V Govindan, was full of arrogance. “M V Govindan supported the SFI leader, who is accused in several cases, including attempted murder. Who is Govindan trying to scare by saying cases will be filed against those who speak against the LDF government and SFI?” asked Satheesan.

“Surprisingly, the case was filed on the complaint of the accused in several criminal cases. If anyone speaks out against their fellow children, the government’s approach is to cover up the heinous crimes they commit,” he said.

