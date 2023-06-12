Cong ‘A’ group to finalise YC state chief pick today in Kerala

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘A’ group in the Congress party is yet to decide on the candidate for the Youth Congress state president position, even as the deadline for filing nominations for the position is approaching, with the cutoff set for Wednesday at midnight. The ‘A’ group is yet to finalise their candidate choice between J S Akhil and K M Abhijith. The current president, Shafi Parambil, who belongs to the ‘A’ group, is advocating for Rahul Mamkoottathil, originally from the V D Satheesan camp.

Recently, a talent hunt organized by the All India Youth Congress leadership, under the guidance of Sravan Rao, national general secretary in charge of the State, identified 23 youth leaders eligible to contest in the State YC president election. The senior Congress party group leaders will decide on the final list of candidates for the election.

However, there is a possibility that a few youth leaders may also enter the race without the support of any specific groups. While Shafi is eager to field State YC general secretary Rahul Mamkoottathil, the senior party leadership remains divided on this decision.

They are considering either Akhil, who currently serves as YC national coordinator or NSUI general secretary Abhijith. A senior ‘A’ group leader informed TNIE that they will convene in Kochi on Monday to decide on their candidate.

“The district-level leaders will convey their preferences to the senior ‘A’ group leaders during the group meeting in Kochi on Monday. Rahul Mamkoottathil cannot be considered a true ‘A’ group leader,” stated a senior ‘A’ group leader.

Unlike the previous YC State president election, this time, identity cards have been made mandatory, and Aadhaar alone is not sufficient for verification. A member of the incumbent committee mentioned to TNIE that those who have obtained membership will have voting rights if they provide an eight-second video confirming their status as a YC leader.

“During the last YC State president election in March 2020, we had 9.89 lakh members. However, this time, since there is only primary membership and with the video presentation requirement, the number of YC members is expected to be around 5.5 lakhs. Therefore, the candidate who secures half of the total YC member’s strength will emerge as the next YC state president,” explained a YC leader.

Send video for voting rights

Unlike the previous YC state president election, this time, identity cards have been made mandatory, and Aadhaar alone is not sufficient for verification.

Those who have obtained membership will have voting rights if they provide an eight-second video confirming their status as a YC leader.

