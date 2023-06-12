Home States Kerala

First women-only Haj flight from Kerala reaches Jeddah

Saudi Arabia witnessed a historic moment as the first women-only Haj flight from India arrived in Jeddah.

Published: 12th June 2023

By Express News Service

Saudi Arabia witnessed a historic moment as the first women-only Haj flight from India arrived in Jeddah. The Air India Express flight, carrying 145 women, departed from Kozhikode and landed in Jeddah on Thursday.

At the airport, the women were warmly welcomed by officials, including Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla, who distributed their boarding passes. This pioneering flight was made possible due to changes in India’s Haj policy, following Saudi Arabia’s decision last year to lift the requirement for female pilgrims to be accompanied by a male guardian, known as a mahram. 
The female pilgrims on the flight will be among the 4,000 Indian women who will be travelling independently to the holy cities of Mecca and Madinah this year.

