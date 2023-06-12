Indian Coffee House in Kollam to close its doors to public after 58 glorious years

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: The iconic Indian Coffee House (ICH) in Kollam, frequented by writers, artists, politicians, journalists, and other prominent personalities, is set to close its doors. The 58-year-old establishment will cease operations on June 30, and the 20 employees that work here will be transferred to ICH’s other branches.

According to Anil Kumar, the manager, financial loss and staff shortage are cited as the reasons for the decision to close. “We have been incurring losses for the past eight years. The lockdown, imposed in the wake of the pandemic, further aggravated our crisis, making it impossible to continue operations. Now, the management has made the difficult decision to shut down,” Anil Kumar said. With this closure, the sole Indian Coffee House in the district will be the one at Kottarakkara.

Ideological exchanges over coffee

Prominent actors M Mukesh, Lalu Alex, Jayan, cartoonist Thomas Samuel, writer N P Nair, and many others were frequent patrons of the Indian Coffee House in Kollam. Politicians of all stripes, too, convened here often, engaging in constructive dialogue while respecting each other’s political beliefs. In short, the Indian Coffee House was a colosseum for ideological exchanges over coffee.

Recalling the cherished moments with iconic actors like Jayan and Lalu Alex, Govind Prasad, a regular patron of the Indian Coffee House since 1978, stated that what truly made this place special were the nostalgia-invoking memories shared by people of all walks.

“I distinctly remember Lalu Alex sitting at a corner table, engrossed in a book. On the other hand, Jayan, donning his signature sunglasses, savoured his coffee with impeccable style,” Govind said. He also recalls how political parties, especially the SFI and KSU, were engaged in passionate discussions and debates here, even exchanging a cigarette in camaraderie.

“Coffee House held a special place in the hearts of everyone. It is truly disheartening to learn that Coffee Houses are closing down. The memories and lessons we learned there will always endure,” said M Mukesh, Kollam MLA and actor.

