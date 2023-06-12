Nilgiri tahr population stable at Eravikulam National Park in Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: At a time when the state has been facing criticism from various quarters over its treatment of wild animals, especially elephants and big cats, there is positive news regarding an endemic, endangered species: the Nilgiri tahr population at Eravikulam National Park is holding steady as a result of the forest department’s initiatives.

As many as 803 of the mountain ungulate, including 128 newborn, were counted in this year’s numeration. Last year, the park recorded 785, including 118 newborn, said Munnar wildlife warden Vinod S V. “The census of the last three to four years indicates the highly endangered animal’s count has been more or less unchanged. Every year, however, there will be slight variation in the numbers,” he said.

The Nilgiri tahr count is an annual event in Idukki’s Munnar wildlife division, which also comprises Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary and the Pampadum Shola National Park. Eravikulam is considered the largest habitat for the animal.

“Although Kerala has been conducting the census every year, the exact count can only be ascertained if the Tamil Nadu forest department holds a simultaneous exercise at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, which lies is adjacent to Eravikulam. “The neighbouring state has not been conducting the tahr census in the reserve for the past few years. However, it is learnt that they have initiated a new tahr management project. We hope the forest department of both states can conduct a simultaneous survey in the coming years to arrive at an exact number,” he said.

Eravikulam remains the most suitable habitat for the Nilgiri tahr due to its high-altitude cliffs and grassland. “The department has been successful in protecting the landscape. We monitor invasive species of plants, to prevent their spread. If non-palatable species can also be kept away from the grassland, it will ensure enough food for the tahr,” Vinod added.

Apart from forest department officials, college students and NGO representatives also took part in the five-day census. They were split into teams after Munnar wildlife division was carved up into 13 blocks to help with the process.

