‘Taking on govt, SFI under media cover will invite action’: Minister Govindan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Staunchly defending the arraignment of a television reporter in connection with the mark list controversy, CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday warned journalists against crossing the limits.

“The media should not exceed its limits. If someone wages a campagin against the government or the SFI, under the cover of media, cases would be taken against such people. This was done before. And this would be done again. Never be in doubt about that,” he told reporters in Kannur.

Govindan was replying to a question on arraignment of TV journalist Akhila Nandakumar on a complaint lodged by SFI state secretary P M Arsho. “The journalist has been named (in the FIR) not for reporting the incident. It’s for conspiracy. Whoever is involved in the conspiracy should be handled accordingly,” he said.

Govindan alleged that even the report by Akhila was part of the conspiracy. Replying to a question, Govindan said the case should not be compared with “the attack on the media by the Union government. This is different. I am not getting into the merits of the case.”

