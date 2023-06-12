Home States Kerala

‘Taking on govt, SFI under media cover will invite action’: Minister Govindan

This was done before. And this would be done again. Never be in doubt about that,” he told reporters in Kannur.

Published: 12th June 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

M V Govindan

CPM state secretary MV Govindan. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  Staunchly defending the arraignment of a television reporter in connection with the mark list controversy, CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday warned journalists against crossing the limits. 

“The media should not exceed its limits. If someone wages a campagin against the government or the SFI, under the cover of media, cases would be taken against such people. This was done before. And this would be done again. Never be in doubt about that,” he told reporters in Kannur.

Govindan was replying to a question on arraignment of TV journalist Akhila Nandakumar on a complaint lodged by SFI state secretary P M Arsho. “The journalist has been named (in the FIR) not for reporting the incident. It’s for conspiracy. Whoever is involved in the conspiracy should be handled accordingly,” he said. 

Govindan alleged that even the report by Akhila was part of the conspiracy.  Replying to a question, Govindan said the case should not be compared with “the attack on the media by the Union government. This is different. I am not getting into the merits of the case.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPMMark list case Govindan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp