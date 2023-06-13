Home States Kerala

Arikomban near Kerala border, forest dept to track its movements

Elephants don’t normally climb rocky terrain, and the arrival of monsoon will make it even more difficult.

Published: 13th June 2023 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Arikomban, the elephant, in a residential area in Cumbum village | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Arikomban, the rogue elephant of Chinnakanal, which was translocated to Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, returning to Kanyakumari forest, the government has directed the Thiruvananthapuram wildlife division to monitor its movements.

“Arikomban has been located around 15km away from the Kerala border. Though the elephant is in the Kanyakumari forest, there are chances of it entering the Kerala forest. We have directed the Thiruvananthapuram wildlife division to track the elephant’s movements. The tracking device, which was handed over to Tamil Nadu when the elephant entered the Cumbum area, will be brought back to monitor its movements,” said A K Saseendran, the minister for forest and wildlife.

“The telemetry device, which has a range of 1km, was bought along with the radio collar to track the animal. We had handed over the equipment to Tamil Nadu when the elephant entered the Cumbum area. As the elephant is now located close to the state border, the government has directed the Thiruvananthapuram wildlife warden to get the device from TN and track its movements,” said Periyar Tiger Reserve field director P P Pramod.

“Though Arikomban has entered Kanyakumari forest, chances of the elephant entering Kerala forest are rare as the terrain is rocky. Elephants don’t normally climb rocky terrain, and the arrival of monsoon will make it even more difficult. The Tamil Nadu trackers are monitoring the movements of Arikomban, and we will bring back the tracking device if the elephant approaches the Kerala border,” said Neyyar assistant wildlife warden T S Saju.

