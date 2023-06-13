Home States Kerala

Congress blames Kerala government for Nihal’s death, says it failed to tackle stray menace

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Nihal became a martyr due to the government’s lapses.

Published: 13th June 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Pack of stray dogs roaming the streets in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership on Monday lit into the state government over the death of 11-year-old Nihal Noushad in a stray dog attack at Muzhappilangad in Kannur on Sunday. While Congress state president K Sudhakaran accused the government of maladministration, Leader of Opposition Satheesan said the promises of controlling the stray dog menace that the government made in the assembly were not delivered.

“The child lost his life due to grave maladministration and negligence. There have been serious lapses by local bodies as well as the animal husbandry and health departments. They did not do any work. Due to dearth of funds in local bodies, the animal birth control (ABC) programme came to a standstill,” alleged Sudhakaran. He said not even a third of the stray dogs were given rabies vaccine. “The dogs have not been sterilised for the past three years,” he alleged.

Blaming the government for the boy’s death, Satheesan said people of Muzhappilangad are apprehensive of venturing out of their homes, while schemes announced by local bodies to nab stray dogs lie in cold storage. “There is a serious lapse on the government’s part in implementing waste disposal schemes, ABC programmes and in distributing quality vaccines. It’s high time the authorities act. Else, people will be forced to stay indoors,” Satheesan said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Nihal became a martyr due to the government’s lapses. “The government is interested in projects that would help it fill its pockets as well as those of their loyalists. The Pinarayi government gives scant regard to people’s lives,” he said.

RIGHTS PANEL REGISTERS SUO MOTU CASE
Kannur: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case in connection with the death of Nihal Noushad. Commission judicial member K Baiju Nath has directed the Muzhappilangad panchayat secretary to submit a detailed report in connection with the death within 15 days. The case will be considered in the KSHRC sitting scheduled to be held in July in Kannur.

