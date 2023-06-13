Home States Kerala

Congress conclave begins in Kochi, seniors stay away

On the first day, writer Sudha Menon led the study class followed by a detailed discussion on organisational matters. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst the discontent brewing in the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions in Congress over the recent block-level revamp, the two-day conclave for the newly-appointed block presidents commenced at Kuchattukara in Aluva near Kochi on Monday.

While senior leaders such as Ramesh Chennithala, UDF convener M M Hassan and Benny Behanan MP stayed away from the meet, KPCC functionaries from both groups took part on the first day. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, who inaugurated the conclave, said with the completion of the revamp, the activities of the party at the grassroots would strengthen even more, indicating that no more changes are likely in the announced list of block presidents.

While BJP has hushed up the media by acquiring a section of the national media, the CPM is attempting to silence the media by way of threats, Sudhakaran said.

 “The police, with Pinarayi Vijayan’s backing, are attempting to haunt mediapersons who broke the news of the fake certificate case, instead of arresting those who created the forged documents,” he alleged.
Of the 148 block presidents from seven districts, 146 are participating in the conclave. The AICC general secretary in charge of party affairs in the state will address them on Tuesday. 

The ire of the A and I group over sidelining the factions in the revamp has not settled even after the KPCC president held talks with Ramesh Chennithala and M M Hassan. Both factions are expecting the intervention of the party high command in sorting out the issue. Tariq Anwar may summon the senior leaders who are keeping away from the meeting to discuss the matter. However, both factions jointly decided to take up the issue before the high command as Tariq Anwar extended support to the official faction.

Meanwhile, Benny Behanan, who first came out in the open against the revamp, said that the issue will be raised before Tariq Anwar whether it will be settled or not. “We want to settle the issue and the leadership should take steps towards this,” he added.

