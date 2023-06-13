Home States Kerala

Congress state president Sudhakaran launches campaign against Kerala government

Sudhakaran has not reacted against the Left government’s move to name him as an accused in the Monson Mavunkal fraud case.

Published: 13th June 2023 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Within hours of Congress State president K Sudhakaran being arraigned by the Crime Branch as the second accused in Monson Mavunkal fake antique dealer case, he came out with a campaign in his social media, #Keralathekonna7varshangal (#SevenYearsThatRuinedKerala). He reached out to his followers to highlight the plight of the parents of the slain doctor Vandana Das.

While Sudhakaran has not reacted against the Left government’s move to name him as an accused in the Monson Mavunkal fraud case, he is slated to meet the media at Kochi on Tuesday. 

The Congress chief has highlighted that girls are not safe in Kerala under the regime of Pinarayi Vijayan. He alleged that the police, CPM, and the government are hand-in-glove where the woman are not safe. Sudhakaran also recalled the plight of the parents of the Walayar girls.

“For the sake of Kerala, its women, and their parents, the Indian National Congress will wipe out this disastrous government. We are expressing our strong displeasure of the people responsible for making women’s lives miserable in the state for the past seven years,” Sudhakaran said.

