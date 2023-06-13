Fake certificate case: Evidence collected from Agali college in Kerala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Agali police collected evidence from the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government Arts and Science College, Agali, Attappadi, on Monday as part of the probe into the certificate forgery case involving former SFI leader K Vidya. The case relates to the alleged forgery of experience certificate by Vidya to secure the post of guest lecturer in the college.

The police team was led by circle inspector K Salim. The team visited the college at 11.15 am and spoke to Principal Lallymol Varghese and inquired about the CCTV visuals of the happenings which took place on June 2, the interview day. They spoke to the principal, head of Malayalam department and the other members of the interview panel and recorded their statements.

The college authorities handed over the documents related to the case to the police. The circle inspector later told mediapersons that the CCTV visuals had a back-up of only five days and therefore they would not be able to retrieve the incidents which occurred on the day of the interview which was attended by Vidya.

However, later the principal stated that the CCTV visuals had a back-up of 12 days and therefore the incidents could be retrieved for investigation purposes. Subsequently, the police team again came to the college at 3.30 pm and took statements from the staff. They also collected the hard disc containing CCTV visuals. The police said that when they went to the college last Friday, a staffer informed them that the CCTV visuals had a back-up of only five days. Hence there are no lapses on our part, said police.

Meanwhile, Agali DySP N Muralidharan told TNIE that he visited Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, on Monday to collect evidence as Vidya had forged a certificate in the name of Maharaja’s College. He said that the police will move the CJM Court in Palakkad on Tuesday seeking permission to record the secret statement of the principal and members of the interview panel so that they do not change their statements during the trial.

