For country’s Chief Economic Advisor, Kerala evokes nostalgic memories

KOCHI: For Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Kerala, especially Ernakulam, invokes nostalgic memories and auspicious beginnings. "I always enjoy returning here because my mother was born in this state. She's from Kodungallur," said Dr Nageswaran. He arrived in Kochi on Monday as part of the two-day third 'G20 Framework Working Group (FWG)' meeting under the Indian G20 Presidency, being hosted by the city on June 13 and 14. He said when he appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT), he chose Ernakulam as his centre in December 1982. "I chose Ernakulam as my centre because there was no centre in Madurai. I could have chosen Chennai or Coimbatore. However, I chose Ernakulam, and I was lucky because I got into IIM-Ahmedabad after having written the CAT from here," he said. "In many ways, not only nostalgic connections but also an auspicious place for me to come back," the CEA said, adding that the rain also augurs well. "I'm happy to land in Kochi amidst beautiful grey clouds and lush greens on the ground. At this point, the only thing that can spoil the party is lack of rain. It's a welcome shower," he said.