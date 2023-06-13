Home States Kerala

For country’s Chief Economic Advisor, Kerala evokes nostalgic memories

He said when he appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT), he chose Ernakulam as his centre in December 1982.

Published: 13th June 2023 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

CEA

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran. ( Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Kerala, especially Ernakulam, invokes nostalgic memories and auspicious beginnings. “I always enjoy returning here because my mother was born in this state. She’s from Kodungallur,” said Dr Nageswaran. He arrived in Kochi on Monday as part of the two-day third ‘G20 Framework Working Group (FWG)’ meeting under the Indian G20 Presidency, being hosted by the city on June 13 and 14. 

He said when he appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT), he chose Ernakulam as his centre in December 1982.

“I chose Ernakulam as my centre because there was no centre in Madurai. I could have chosen Chennai or Coimbatore.  However, I chose Ernakulam, and I was lucky because I got into IIM-Ahmedabad after having written the CAT from here,” he said. “In many ways, not only nostalgic connections but also an auspicious place for me to come back,” the CEA said, adding that the rain also augurs well. 

“I’m happy to land in Kochi amidst beautiful grey clouds and lush greens on the ground. At this point, the only thing that can spoil the party is lack of rain. It’s a welcome shower,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Economic AdvisorAnantha Nageswaran
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp