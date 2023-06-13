Hridayam: 6,000 free heart surgeries performed on children in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hridyam, the state government’s programme, dedicated to providing free heart surgeries to children with cardiac diseases, has achieved a milestone by crossing the 6,000 mark. This year alone, 561 heart surgeries have been successfully conducted as part of the initiative. Health Minister Veena George expressed her intent to expand the programme further, aiming to extend its benefits to more children. To strengthen the programme, a four-member committee has been established to oversee its operations.

The Hridyam programme encompasses nine hospitals in both private and public sectors, all equipped to perform the necessary surgeries. In emergency situations, children requiring immediate surgical intervention can undergo the procedure within 24 hours at any of these hospitals, subject to availability.

Additionally, the programme provides free transportation in an ICU ambulance for these children. It covers newborns and those under the age of 18, including cases where heart conditions are detected in foetuses, extending the free treatment to cover childbirth as well, as stated in an official statement.

Approximately 10,000 infants have already registered under the programme. Among the hospitals involved, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences conducted the highest number of surgeries, followed by Aster MIMS.The Hridyam programme was initially launched in 2017, during the tenure of former health minister K K Shailaja, to address congenital heart diseases (CHD).

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hridyam, the state government’s programme, dedicated to providing free heart surgeries to children with cardiac diseases, has achieved a milestone by crossing the 6,000 mark. This year alone, 561 heart surgeries have been successfully conducted as part of the initiative. Health Minister Veena George expressed her intent to expand the programme further, aiming to extend its benefits to more children. To strengthen the programme, a four-member committee has been established to oversee its operations. The Hridyam programme encompasses nine hospitals in both private and public sectors, all equipped to perform the necessary surgeries. In emergency situations, children requiring immediate surgical intervention can undergo the procedure within 24 hours at any of these hospitals, subject to availability. Additionally, the programme provides free transportation in an ICU ambulance for these children. It covers newborns and those under the age of 18, including cases where heart conditions are detected in foetuses, extending the free treatment to cover childbirth as well, as stated in an official statement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Approximately 10,000 infants have already registered under the programme. Among the hospitals involved, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences conducted the highest number of surgeries, followed by Aster MIMS.The Hridyam programme was initially launched in 2017, during the tenure of former health minister K K Shailaja, to address congenital heart diseases (CHD).