Home States Kerala

Hridayam: 6,000 free heart surgeries performed on children in Kerala

Additionally, the programme provides free transportation in an ICU ambulance for these children.

Published: 13th June 2023 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hridyam, the state government’s programme, dedicated to providing free heart surgeries to children with cardiac diseases, has achieved a milestone by crossing the 6,000 mark. This year alone, 561 heart surgeries have been successfully conducted as part of the initiative. Health Minister Veena George expressed her intent to expand the programme further, aiming to extend its benefits to more children. To strengthen the programme, a four-member committee has been established to oversee its operations.

The Hridyam programme encompasses nine hospitals in both private and public sectors, all equipped to perform the necessary surgeries. In emergency situations, children requiring immediate surgical intervention can undergo the procedure within 24 hours at any of these hospitals, subject to availability. 

Additionally, the programme provides free transportation in an ICU ambulance for these children. It covers newborns and those under the age of 18, including cases where heart conditions are detected in foetuses, extending the free treatment to cover childbirth as well, as stated in an official statement.

Approximately 10,000 infants have already registered under the programme. Among the hospitals involved, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences conducted the highest number of surgeries, followed by Aster MIMS.The Hridyam programme was initially launched in 2017, during the tenure of former health minister K K Shailaja, to address congenital heart diseases (CHD).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HridayamVeena Georgefree heart surgery
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp