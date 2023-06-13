Home States Kerala

Impersonation case: Former SFI leader files anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC

No elections were conducted in the college as the candidates were selected unanimously.

Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Vishak, a former SFI leader and second accused in the impersonation row at Kattakkada Christian College, approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Vishak landed in trouble after his name was illegally recommended by the principal to the post of University Union Councillor from Kattakkada Christian College replacing the originally elected candidate.  Vishak submitted that the police named him as the second accused without conducting a proper inquiry.

The prosecution allegation was that during college union elections in May 2023, certain malpractices were alleged to have been committed by the principal, who is the first accused. The petitioner was not privy to the alleged act committed by the first accused.

No elections were conducted in the college as the candidates were selected unanimously. Since one of the candidates later became medically dispossessed, she voluntarily resigned and a vacancy arose. Since there were no elections, based on consensus arrived with all concerned, the first accused forwarded the name of the petitioner as one of the representatives, he submitted.

