Ready to amend block president list, says Tariq Anwar

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major setback for Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and state party chief K Sudhakaran, Congress general secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar has said the national leadership is open to make changes to the already announced list of block committee presidents.

“If anyone has grievances, they can meet me. I am here to meet everyone... Of course, in a democratic party (it’s natural that) someone has issues. With dialogues and discussions we will resolve the issue. It is an internal matter of the party,” he said in Kochi on Monday.

The development comes a day after Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal disowned Satheesan and Sudhakaran after they ignored his directive to consult former state Congress presidents before announcing the list of block committee chiefs.

Anwar, who is in the city to address the two-day conclave for the newly appointed block presidents that commenced in Aluva, said he wants all the issues to be settled through talks. Asked about ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups joining hands to raise the issue of appointment of appointment of block presidents with the Congress chief, Anwar said they have the freedom to approach the national leadership of the party. He hastened to add that he will not take any action that will engender factionalism. He also parried questions on Sudhakaran’s statement on the joint group meeting of leaders of the two factions.

Welcoming Anwar’s statement, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, who is at the forefront of the group challenging the list, said, “From this, it is clear that he is aware of the issues. However, we will take up the matter before the party leadership in New Delhi.” Sudhakaran’s attempts at pacifying senior leaders agitated over sidelining of the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups had failed to bear fruit.

We want to settle the issue, says Benny Behanan

Besides Chennithala, other senior leaders including UDF convener M M Hassan and Benny Behanan MP have decided to stay away from the conclave. Both factions are expecting the intervention of the party high command. Anwar is likely to hold talks with them.

Meanwhile, Benny Behanan, who was the first to voice his displeasure with the revamp, said the dissident leaders will raise the issue with Anwar. “We want to settle the issue and the leadership should initiate sufficient action to this end,” he added.



