Relief for ‘Aadu Antony’,  Kerala High Court orders fair resolution of his plight

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At last, there has been a positive development for Antony Varghese, also known as ‘Aadu Antony’, a convicted prisoner at Central Prison Poojappura with the identification number C.No5652 since 2017. The Kerala High Court has shown compassion by granting a favourable decision.

On June 9, the court issued a directive to the superintendent of the prison instructing them to allow Thushar Nirmal Sarathi, Antony’s advocate, to obtain his signature. This signature is crucial for filing a petition seeking parole for Antony’s necessary medical treatment. Additionally, the court has requested the superintendent to provide an affidavit addressing the allegations made by Antony’s advocate. This development offers hope for a fair resolution to Antony’s situation.

The petitioner, Thushar, had appealed to the court for permission to obtain Antony’s signature on various documents, including the vakkalathu, writ petition, and affidavit, which were prepared under his instruction.

These documents were intended to support Antony’s request for parole, specifically to receive treatment for his eye condition at a private hospital of his choosing. Upon Antony’s request, Thushar visited Central Prison, Poojappura on May 31, 2023, to meet him in person and obtain his signature. However, the prison welfare officer instructed him to submit a separate request for signing the vakkalathu and for the meeting. After the meeting, Thushar informed Antony that he would file the writ petition on June 1 and requested his signature. However, the welfare officer directed him to submit the writ petition, affidavit, and vakkalathu with the request to the joint superintendent. When Thushar met the joint superintendent, the request was denied. The writ petition also alleged that despite approaching the jail DGP on the same day, no action was taken.

Antony, through a letter, informed Thushar about the alleged indifference of the prison authorities in allowing him to receive treatment.

According to Antony, in 2017, he was diagnosed with an infection in his left eye, for which doctors prescribed a `20,000 injection. However, the policemen assigned to guard him refused to do so. Antony also claimed that he was forcibly discharged from the hospital on the same day he underwent eye surgery.

