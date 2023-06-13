Rented and remoulded tyres turn private buses into deathtraps in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Bus owners jeopardise the lives of unsuspecting passengers and motorists by recklessly using worn-out and rented tyres, disregarding established rules and regulations. This alarming violation of traffic safety standards has raised concerns, yet the Motor Vehicle Department and relevant authorities have turned a blind eye, thereby endangering public safety.

The gravity of this fraudulent practice, driven solely by the insatiable greed of bus owners, came to light when Sreekanth S, a private bus driver from Kadiyangad, shared a viral social media post. Sreekanth recounted a harrowing incident where the bus he was driving veered off the road and crashed into a nearby school wall, despite his desperate attempts to regain control.

“Approximately 95% of the buses operating between Kuttiadi-Kozhikode route use rented and remoulded tyres. Sadly, bus owners prioritise monetary gains over safety, showing no regard for the well-being of passengers. This sheer negligence has the potential to cause catastrophic accidents and claim innocent lives,” Sreekanth said.

These rented tyres are sourced from Bengaluru at a daily rental fee of up to Rs 200, whereas new tyres in the market cost around Rs 15,000-20,000.

The exorbitant price of new tyres is one of the main reasons why bus owners opt for cheap rented alternatives. While compromising safety standards, these rented tyres are easily accessible in the Kozhikode region, facilitated by the rental tyre lobby.

In response to this fraudulent practice, K Radhakrishnan, the District President of the Bus Organisation, emphasized that the bus owners’ organisation does not endorse such unlawful activities, as the use of rented tyres has proven to be unprofitable in numerous instances.

“I believe no responsible bus owner would promote this practice, as it would ultimately create difficulties for them. If any instances of such practices are observed in the district, we will address them during our meetings,” Radhakrishnan said.

In response to the issue, Sunil, Motor Vehicle Inspector, said, “Investigation is underway in this matter and necessary measures will be taken to address the situation.”

