Single-window portal for land use, transaction to be launched soon

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon the state will have an integrated single-window portal, combining the current multiple sites related to land use and land transactions. At present, all relevant services related to land use are being rendered through portals of various departments including ‘Ente Bhoomi’ managed by survey department, ‘Pearl’ managed by registration department and ‘ReLIS’ managed by land revenue department.

To end the difficulty in solving long-standing land cases and provide single-window solutions, the government decided to create an Integrated Land Information Management System (ILIMS). The government had entrusted the survey and land records department with the task of creating ILIMS through the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal. It has also approved a detailed report submitted by the director of the survey department. The report includes a flow chart detailing the entire process of land transactions until the land map of new land and remaining land is created automatically in the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal on registration day itself.

The revenue department will accommodate details of the ongoing digital survey of villages into ILIMS. All digitally surveyed villages will automatically be deemed as notified areas immediately after the finalisation of the survey record. The survey for the preparation of pre-mutation sketch will also be done using the digital survey technologies.

The process begins with an application for the thandaper of the land. It will be transacted to the village officer to issue thandaper certificate through ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal. The registration department will issue necessary orders for incorporating the digitally prepared pre-mutation sketch. It has also decided to make necessary amendments to Survey and Boundary Rules, 1964.

As per the existing procedure for securing land ownership, tenure security, access to credit and settling land disputes, the public depends on various departments. Moreover, the officials also find it difficult to solve disputes related to land tenure, boundaries and title issues as the records are maintained by various departments.

data integration

The govt had entrusted the survey and land records dept with the task of creating ILIMS through the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal

It has also approved a detailed report submitted by the director of the survey department

Revenue department will accommodate details of ongoing digital survey of villages into ILIMS portal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon the state will have an integrated single-window portal, combining the current multiple sites related to land use and land transactions. At present, all relevant services related to land use are being rendered through portals of various departments including ‘Ente Bhoomi’ managed by survey department, ‘Pearl’ managed by registration department and ‘ReLIS’ managed by land revenue department. To end the difficulty in solving long-standing land cases and provide single-window solutions, the government decided to create an Integrated Land Information Management System (ILIMS). The government had entrusted the survey and land records department with the task of creating ILIMS through the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal. It has also approved a detailed report submitted by the director of the survey department. The report includes a flow chart detailing the entire process of land transactions until the land map of new land and remaining land is created automatically in the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal on registration day itself. The revenue department will accommodate details of the ongoing digital survey of villages into ILIMS. All digitally surveyed villages will automatically be deemed as notified areas immediately after the finalisation of the survey record. The survey for the preparation of pre-mutation sketch will also be done using the digital survey technologies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The process begins with an application for the thandaper of the land. It will be transacted to the village officer to issue thandaper certificate through ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal. The registration department will issue necessary orders for incorporating the digitally prepared pre-mutation sketch. It has also decided to make necessary amendments to Survey and Boundary Rules, 1964. As per the existing procedure for securing land ownership, tenure security, access to credit and settling land disputes, the public depends on various departments. Moreover, the officials also find it difficult to solve disputes related to land tenure, boundaries and title issues as the records are maintained by various departments. data integration The govt had entrusted the survey and land records dept with the task of creating ILIMS through the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal It has also approved a detailed report submitted by the director of the survey department Revenue department will accommodate details of ongoing digital survey of villages into ILIMS portal