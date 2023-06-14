Kadammanitta to get Padayani Museum soon

Sajimon P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Kadammanitta, the famed ‘Padayani’ village of Kerala, will soon get a Padayani museum. It is being set up by Kadammanitta Gothra Kala Kalari and it has been giving training on Padayani in the village for the past 50 years. The museum is being set up in Padayani Learning and Research Centre at Kadammanitta and will be opened in July for visitors.

Padayani, meaning military formation, is a ritualistic dance dedicated to Goddess Bhadrakaali. It is performed as an offering by devotees to the deity at select Bhagavathy temples in the Central Travancore region in the months from December to April. 'Padayani Thappu' is the musical instrument used for ritualistic dance. Chenda is also used alongside.

“The museum will display 15 types of Padayani Kolams being used in Kadammanitta Padayani. The Kolams are masks worn by Padayani performers. Kolams are normally made of fresh green fronds of areca nut palm and tender coconut leaves (kuruthola). However, the kolams for the museum are being made using dry fronds of areca nut palm. The villagers are working overtime to complete the kolams as soon as possible. The museum is coming up in the hall of the 'Padayani Gramam'.

The works related to the museum will be completed in July. The museum will display kolams having a height of one foot to nine feet,” said Assan (master) of Kadammanitta Gothra Kala Kalari Kadammanitta Reghukumar. Kadammanitta Gothra Kala Kalari currently has over 300 Padayani artists.

In Kadammanitta Bhagavathy Temple, Padayani festival is an important annual event and a large number of people from various parts of Kerala and outside come to the village to witness it every year. Padayani Gramam is being set up by the state and Central governments jointly.

In 2007, steps began for setting up the Padayani Learning and Research Centre at Kadammanitta with the help of the state and Union governments. The first phase of the project was completed in 2013 and the third phase works are progressing now. As part of the third phase, a padayani training hall, mini theatre, amphitheatre, and library will be set up.

15 Padayani Kolams

The museum, being set up in Padayani Learning and Research Centre, will display 15 types of Padayani Kolams being used in Kadammanitta Padayani and be opened in July for visitors

