Kerala Congress leaders unite to back Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan 

He questioned whether CPM secretary M V Govindan had assumed the role of the home minister to threaten the media.

Published: 14th June 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigations conducted by the state government have inadvertently worked in favour of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Congress state president K Sudhakaran, who were previously facing isolation within the party due to factional disputes over the appointment of block presidents. However, following the Crime Branch and Vigilance probe against them, the factions within the Congress have rallied behind Sudhakaran and Satheesan.

Despite Sudhakaran criticising factional leaders in the party for holding group meetings just a day ago, the reports of his involvement in the Monson Mavunkal case have garnered support from leaders across different groups. Satheesan was one of the first to lend his support to Sudhakaran. The entire spectrum of Congress leaders believes that the situation should be addressed politically, considering that Satheesan faced a vigilance case initially, followed by a CB case against Sudhakaran.

Senior leader K C Joseph, known for his sharp criticism of Sudhakaran, emphasised that the party is united in its fight against the vendetta politics of the LDF government. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s ploy to scare the media and the Opposition will not work. He has put on the garb of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his fascist style to silence the Opposition,” he told TNIE.

Another senior leader, Ramesh Chennithala, also condemned the Pinarayi government for its attempts to intimidate the Opposition and the media. He questioned whether CPM secretary M V Govindan had assumed the role of the home minister to threaten the media.

UDF convener M M Hassan and senior MP K Muraleedharan also expressed their support for the state leadership. Hassan stated that the cases against the leadership would be fought legally and politically, while Muraleedharan echoed Chennithala’s sentiments that the Left government has adopted Modi’s political strategy to silence both the media and the Opposition.

‘PINARAYI FOLLOWING PM’S FASCIST STYLE’
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s ploy to scare the media and the Opposition will not work. He has put on the garb of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his fascist style to silence the Opposition, said Senior leader K C Joseph 

