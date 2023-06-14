Home States Kerala

Kerala to launch app to promote women-friendly tourism

The mobile app marks the commencement of the second phase of the project.

Published: 14th June 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, women tourists visiting Kerala will have information on the state’s women-friendly tourism products and packages at their fingertips. The state tourism department is all set to launch a mobile application as part of its women-friendly tourism initiative. The project was launched in October last year to make the state’s tourism sector gender inclusive.

According to Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, the app will make the visit to the state more pleasant and hassle-free for women. Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission, the nodal agency for implementing the women-friendly tourism project, has been asked to prepare the content of the app, which will have all location-specific information and images including the socio-cultural features of various places of Kerala, to serve as a ready reckoner on the unique project.

The mobile app marks the commencement of the second phase of the project. The app will have details of resorts, hotels, women’s enterprises, recognised tour operators, women tour operators, travel agencies, homestays and women tour guides.

“Information in the app will include women-led handicraft and souvenir production and sales units, amenities like restrooms, camping sites, licensed houseboats, caravan parks and ethnic cuisine units in various places, festivals and experiential and adventure packages,” said RT Mission state coordinator K Rupeshkumar. 

