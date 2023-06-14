KSEB dams have water to produce only 400MU power

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A week has passed since the onset of monsoon in Kerala, but the state is yet to receive the rain it is due. This delay is causing much anguish for the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), as the water level in major dams has depleted to alarming levels. The KSEB has only got enough water to generate 400 million units (MU) of power. If the monsoon fails to gather momentum, the state will be forced to procure power from the national grid.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it will take another ten days for the monsoon to become active in Kerala.

According to the state load-dispatch centre, the water level in the Idukki dam has dipped to 16% of the storage capacity, while the Idamalayar dam has only 19% storage. If the lean monsoon spell continues for another week, the situation may aggravate, forcing KSEB to explore other options.

“The water level in the major dams has depleted. Though monsoon has arrived, the inflow is yet to pick up. If the monsoon gathers momentum by June 20, we could tide through. However, if the lean spell continues even after the weakening of cyclone Biparjoy, we will hold a meeting by the weekend to explore the possibility of procuring more power. Presently, there is no need to impose power cuts,” said P K Babu, the KSEB director (generation).

“The power consumption in the state, which had crossed 100 million units in April, has reduced to 78 million units with the arrival of the monsoon. Though the monsoon is here, the rain is yet to strengthen in the high ranges. As the water level has depleted in the Idukki dam, we have reduced generation. We have increased generation in smaller projects to make up for the fall in generation. The total generation in hydel plants was 16 million units on Monday, of which the share of Idukki was 5 MU,” said a KSEB officer.

