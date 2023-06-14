Media distorted my statements: Kerala CPM secretary M V Govindan

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Tuesday accused the media of distorting his statements and clarified that he had never said that the government should not be criticised.

During his interaction with the media at the EMS memorial national seminar in Pattambi, Govindan expressed his belief that the media sometimes portrays certain observations as news, sparking discussions that misrepresent his intended meaning.

Govindan clarified that the reports claiming he stated that the media should not criticise the government and would be subject to legal action were entirely false. “In the Arsho case, a conspiracy has taken place. The campaign against Arsho was spearheaded by some people. Therefore, I said that whoever is guilty of engaging in a conspiracy should be brought before the law. That is why a case has been registered based on the complaint of Arsho,” he said.

The leader said the media had asked him his opinion regarding those accused in the mark list scandal. “I had replied that the case should be brought under the criminal conspiracy ambit and a case should be charged. I had said that whoever was at fault should be booked for conspiracy. All the remaining statements attributed to me were false,” he added.

