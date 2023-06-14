Monsoon unlikely to gain strength this month in Kerala

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is facing the prospect of a weak monsoon throughout the remainder of June as an untimely cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ continues to impede its advancement. The unusual cyclone has emerged as a significant disrupter in what was expected to be a favourable year for a normal monsoon. Despite occasional cloudiness and rainfall, the monsoon’s progress has been far from ordinary.

In the first two weeks of June, the state received rainfall measuring over 50% less than the average. Clouds, winds, and rain associated with the season have been limited to a few districts and isolated pockets. The northern districts have experienced a greater influence from the cyclone that lies near the Gujarat coast, resulting in higher rainfall in the southern districts where conditions for monsoon advancement were slightly more favourable.

Even with the cyclone’s projected landfall on June 15 and an anticipated weakening thereafter, concerns persist about the monsoon’s recovery in June. “It looks doubtful that the monsoon would bounce back in June. Monsoon winds will take some more time to gain strength,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. The advancement of monsoon has also been affected due to the weakness in the Bay of Bengal arm.

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather has also predicted a bleak monsoon across India over the next four weeks. However, weather experts remain hopeful that Kerala will still receive normal rainfall for the season. Rajeevan said the development of a single cyclone should not significantly impact the entire monsoon season.

Global models have predicted the influence of El Nino during the latter half of the four-month monsoon season. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects an overall normal monsoon season due to a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and reduced snow cover over the northern hemisphere, which can counterbalance the effects of El Nino.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is facing the prospect of a weak monsoon throughout the remainder of June as an untimely cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ continues to impede its advancement. The unusual cyclone has emerged as a significant disrupter in what was expected to be a favourable year for a normal monsoon. Despite occasional cloudiness and rainfall, the monsoon’s progress has been far from ordinary. In the first two weeks of June, the state received rainfall measuring over 50% less than the average. Clouds, winds, and rain associated with the season have been limited to a few districts and isolated pockets. The northern districts have experienced a greater influence from the cyclone that lies near the Gujarat coast, resulting in higher rainfall in the southern districts where conditions for monsoon advancement were slightly more favourable. Even with the cyclone’s projected landfall on June 15 and an anticipated weakening thereafter, concerns persist about the monsoon’s recovery in June. “It looks doubtful that the monsoon would bounce back in June. Monsoon winds will take some more time to gain strength,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. The advancement of monsoon has also been affected due to the weakness in the Bay of Bengal arm.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather has also predicted a bleak monsoon across India over the next four weeks. However, weather experts remain hopeful that Kerala will still receive normal rainfall for the season. Rajeevan said the development of a single cyclone should not significantly impact the entire monsoon season. Global models have predicted the influence of El Nino during the latter half of the four-month monsoon season. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects an overall normal monsoon season due to a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and reduced snow cover over the northern hemisphere, which can counterbalance the effects of El Nino.