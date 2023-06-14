No end to Sudhakaran’s woes, now ED enters scene

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: K Sudhakaran, arraigned by the crime branch in a cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, appears to be in for more trouble with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) all set to probe the state Congress chief’s role in a money laundering case in which Monson is an accused.

In 2022, the ED registered a money laundering case against Monson based on an FIR filed by the crime branch. Monson was accused of cheating six businessmen from Kozhikode and embezzling Rs 10 crore from them between June 2017 and November 2020. Sudhakaran has been arraigned as the second accused in the case, as the crime branch has gathered witness statements indicating he received Rs 10 lakh from Monson.

ED will initiate an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Sudhakaran based on this information, agency officials said, adding they had planned to question Sudhakaran last year, but postponed it to a later stage of the probe.

“We will verify the statements of witnesses, with the crime branch, revealing that Sudhakaran received money from Monson. Such a transaction falls under the purview of the PMLA. We need to investigate the financial transactions between Monson and Sudhakaran,” said an ED official.

IG, retd DIG also named accused

As the crime branch investigation is ongoing, there will be further delays in sharing statements related to Sudhakaran. The ED, which is investigating money laundering charges against Monson, has collected statements from 28 individuals so far. The probe is still ongoing as the agency attempts to trace the money trail in the case. The ED has identified 54 bank accounts used by Monson’s associates for financial transactions.

The crime branch has also arraigned IG G Lakshman and retired DIG S Surendran as the third and fourth accused in the case after collecting evidence revealing financial links between these IPS officers and Monson. Additionally, both officers frequently visited Monson’s house, and the fraudster exploited their close relationship to deceive the victims. The crime branch will soon question both officers. Lakshman was initially suspected in connection with the fake antique scam but was reinstated last year.

Meanwhile, three UDF leaders are facing ED investigation in various cases. The agency had recently initiated a probe against former minister and Congress leader V S Sivakumar. IUML leaders K M Shaji and V K Ebrahim Kunju are also facing ED cases. If the ED moves against him, Sudhakaran will be the fourth UDF leader to face a probe. Monson is currently facing trial in a rape case and has 16 cases registered against him for cheating and rape.

