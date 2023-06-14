Teen fakes her abduction & assault to convince ex-boyfriend for reconciliation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s said love makes you dumb and dumber. In a bizarre case, a police probe lasting more than one month into the abduction case of a 17-year-old girl revealed that the teenager cooked up the story to convince her ex-boyfriend to reconcile with her.

The incident in Munambam was so convincing initially as the girl also had wounds on her body, which she said were caused during the ‘abduction,” but it was later found that they were self-inflicted injuries. During the probe, police also had to face frequent protests by residents and political parties, who blamed the cops’ inefficiency in identifying the unknown person who attacked the girl inside her house.

According to police officials at Munambam police station, on April 25, the mother of the girl approached the police with the complaint that some unknown person trespassed into their house and attacked her daughter. Later, the police recorded the statement of the teenager, who is a Plus II student.

“The girl told us that she befriended a person through Instagram, and he was behind the attack. She claimed that she was first abducted by a four-member gang led by her Instagram friend. She was gagged and taken to an under-construction building, where she was told to say that she liked him. Later, a video was recorded in which she was forced to say that she loved him. The recorded video was sent to her ex-boyfriend,” a police official said.

She also told police that the Instagram friend wearing a mask reached her house at night and attacked her. When she screamed, the dog chased him, and he managed to flee by jumping over the compound wall of the house. “We had doubts about the story told by the girl. So we reached her house and found that the compound wall is so high that it is not easy to jump over it. We also checked the CCTV footage in the area, and no one was found in the area on the date she claimed the attack took place.

Based on the statement of the girl, we also made all attempts to identify the under-construction building where she was taken to by the abductors. But no such building described by the girl could be located,” the police said.

However, police stumbled upon the real story after trying to trace the Instagram account of the person who, the teenager claimed, had abducted and attacked her. “For tracing the Instagram account of the suspect, we tracked the IP address and IMEI number used for creating the account. On this, we were informed by the Cyber Cell that the IP address and IMEI numbers of the suspect matched those of the girl. Thus we found that the whole story was cooked up by her,” said the police.

Later, with the results from the Cyber Cell, the police decided to speak to the teenager again. “The interaction was in a friendly manner, and we made her understand that she wouldn’t be troubled for saying the truth. Thus, she started to narrate all the details. Recently, the girl’s boyfriend left her. So she made a plot to force him to return to her. For this, she created a fake Instagram account in a boy’s name. She also had chats with the self-created fake Instagram account to make her ex-boyfriend jealous of her new Instagram friend. When it did not convince the ex-boyfriend, she created an abduction story and an attack story. The injury was self-inflicted using a knife so that other family members won’t suspect any foul play behind it,” a police official said.

However, police decided not to take any action against the teenager, even after wasting a month investigating a futile case. “We decided to arrange a counselling session for her. We also made her aware of the time we spent investigating the case. She is sorry about her act. We are not taking any action against her considering her age and her future,” the police said.

KOCHI: It’s said love makes you dumb and dumber. In a bizarre case, a police probe lasting more than one month into the abduction case of a 17-year-old girl revealed that the teenager cooked up the story to convince her ex-boyfriend to reconcile with her. The incident in Munambam was so convincing initially as the girl also had wounds on her body, which she said were caused during the ‘abduction,” but it was later found that they were self-inflicted injuries. During the probe, police also had to face frequent protests by residents and political parties, who blamed the cops’ inefficiency in identifying the unknown person who attacked the girl inside her house. According to police officials at Munambam police station, on April 25, the mother of the girl approached the police with the complaint that some unknown person trespassed into their house and attacked her daughter. Later, the police recorded the statement of the teenager, who is a Plus II student.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The girl told us that she befriended a person through Instagram, and he was behind the attack. She claimed that she was first abducted by a four-member gang led by her Instagram friend. She was gagged and taken to an under-construction building, where she was told to say that she liked him. Later, a video was recorded in which she was forced to say that she loved him. The recorded video was sent to her ex-boyfriend,” a police official said. She also told police that the Instagram friend wearing a mask reached her house at night and attacked her. When she screamed, the dog chased him, and he managed to flee by jumping over the compound wall of the house. “We had doubts about the story told by the girl. So we reached her house and found that the compound wall is so high that it is not easy to jump over it. We also checked the CCTV footage in the area, and no one was found in the area on the date she claimed the attack took place. Based on the statement of the girl, we also made all attempts to identify the under-construction building where she was taken to by the abductors. But no such building described by the girl could be located,” the police said. However, police stumbled upon the real story after trying to trace the Instagram account of the person who, the teenager claimed, had abducted and attacked her. “For tracing the Instagram account of the suspect, we tracked the IP address and IMEI number used for creating the account. On this, we were informed by the Cyber Cell that the IP address and IMEI numbers of the suspect matched those of the girl. Thus we found that the whole story was cooked up by her,” said the police. Later, with the results from the Cyber Cell, the police decided to speak to the teenager again. “The interaction was in a friendly manner, and we made her understand that she wouldn’t be troubled for saying the truth. Thus, she started to narrate all the details. Recently, the girl’s boyfriend left her. So she made a plot to force him to return to her. For this, she created a fake Instagram account in a boy’s name. She also had chats with the self-created fake Instagram account to make her ex-boyfriend jealous of her new Instagram friend. When it did not convince the ex-boyfriend, she created an abduction story and an attack story. The injury was self-inflicted using a knife so that other family members won’t suspect any foul play behind it,” a police official said. However, police decided not to take any action against the teenager, even after wasting a month investigating a futile case. “We decided to arrange a counselling session for her. We also made her aware of the time we spent investigating the case. She is sorry about her act. We are not taking any action against her considering her age and her future,” the police said.