Cars can go till 110 kmph from July 1 in Kerala, bikes to hit speed bump

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four-wheelers having nine seats or less will be able to travel at 110 kmph on 6-lane NHs and 100 kmph on 4-lane NHs from July 1, as the Transport Department decided to raise speed limits for vehicles. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju in line with the national notification. Raju said the government decided to go for the revision after the AI-camera surveillance went live.

While the speed limit for cars and passenger vehicles has been increased, that for bikes and scooters has been reduced. This, Raju said, was done in view of the high rate of accidents involving two-wheelers. Passenger vehicles with nine seats or less can travel at 110 kmph and 100 kmph on six and four lane NHs, respectively.

Their limit on rest of NHs, MC Road and 4-lane state highways will be raised to 90 kmph. Their limits on other state highways (80 kmph), other roads (70 kmph), and city roads (50 kmph) remain unchanged.

No change for 3-wheelers and school buses; speed limit retained at 50kmph

For Light, Medium and Heavy motor passenger vehicles having more than nine seats, the maximum speed limit will be 95 kmph on 6-lane national highways and 90 kmph on 4-lane national highways. The maximum speed limit for these vehicles on remaining national highways, MC Road, and 4-lane state highways will be increased from 65 kmph to 85 kmph. The permissible speed limit on other state highways will be 80 kmph, other roads will be 70 kmph while the maximum speed on the city roads remain at 50 kmph.

For light, medium and heavy goods vehicles, the maximum speed limit will be 80 kmph on six and four lane NHs. The speed limit for the vehicles on remaining NHs and 4-lane state highways will be increased to 70 kmph. The new limit for them will be 65 kmph on other state highways and major district roads. The limit has been retained for such vehicles on other roads (60 kmph) and city roads (50 kmph).

The maximum limit for three-wheelers and school buses has been retained at 50 kmph. The present speed limit in the state was set in 2014.

