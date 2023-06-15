CM Pinarayi-led delegation leaves for Cuba

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has left for Cuba after his four-day US trip during which he attended the American regional meeting of the Loka Kerala Sabha.

The delegation led by the chief minister was seen off by Indian Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal.

Pinarayi will participate in various programmes in Cuban capital Havana on Thursday and Friday. He will interact with prominent personalities and also visit places of historical value including the Jose Marti memorial in Havana.

Ministers K N Balagopal, Veena George, planning board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran, MP John Brittas, chief secretary V P Joy, OSD of the state government in Delhi Venu Rajamony, Health secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish and Indian ambassador in Cuba S Janakiraman will be accompanying Pinarayi. Before heading for Cuba, the chief minister had a detailed interaction with India’s ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

They discussed various investment avenues in Kerala and how the Indian Embassy in the US could play a role in it.

