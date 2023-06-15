Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi-led delegation leaves for Cuba

They discussed various investment avenues in Kerala and how the Indian Embassy in the US could play a role in it. 

Published: 15th June 2023 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has left for Cuba after his four-day US trip during which he attended the American regional meeting of the Loka Kerala Sabha. 

The delegation led by the chief minister was seen off by Indian Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal. 

Pinarayi will participate in various programmes in Cuban capital Havana on Thursday and Friday. He will interact with prominent personalities and also visit places of historical value including the Jose Marti memorial in Havana. 

Ministers K N Balagopal, Veena George, planning board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran, MP John Brittas, chief secretary V P Joy, OSD of the state government in Delhi Venu Rajamony, Health secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish and Indian ambassador in Cuba S Janakiraman will be accompanying Pinarayi. Before heading for Cuba, the chief minister had a detailed interaction with India’s ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

They discussed various investment avenues in Kerala and how the Indian Embassy in the US could play a role in it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi VijayanLoka Kerala Sabha Cuba visit
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp