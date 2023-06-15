Home States Kerala

G20 meet in Kerala discusses need to enhance international economic cooperation

On the second day, a panel discussion on Financial Globalisation - Opportunities and Risks was held, which saw an illustrious presence of academics, policymakers, and practitioners.

Published: 15th June 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

G20

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The two-day G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting that concluded in Kochi on Wednesday discussed macroeconomic issues and ways to enhance international economic cooperation to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth of the global economy. More than 75 delegates representing G20 member countries, invitee countries, and a range of international and regional organisations attended the meeting.

Spanned across five sessions, the meeting saw detailed deliberations on the key priority areas, including the macroeconomic impacts of food and energy insecurity and the macroeconomic risks stemming from climate change and transition pathways.

“The delegates shared their views on draft G20 reports on macroeconomic implications of food and energy insecurity and the impact of climate change and transition pathways. Through these reports, the G20 FWG aims to develop a shared understanding of the policy experiences of member countries and encourage cross-learning to identify areas where global cooperation can be enhanced,” India’s chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran told media persons after the meeting.

On the second day, a panel discussion on Financial Globalisation - Opportunities and Risks was held, which saw an illustrious presence of academics, policymakers, and practitioners. Discussions from the meeting will help in finalising the key deliverables of the FWG that will be submitted to the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors for their consideration during their meeting scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar on July 17 and 18.

Events were also planned to provide an opportunity for the delegates to enjoy Kochi’s natural splendour and cultural heritage. This included visits to Dutch Palace, Paradesi Synagogue, etc.

