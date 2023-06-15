India’s seafood exports touch record USD 8 billion in FY23

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India shipped 17,35,286 metric tonnes (MT) of seafood worth Rs 63,969.14 crore ($8.09 billion) during 2022-23, an all-time high in terms of both volume as well as value (both USD and INR).

Frozen shrimp remained the major export item both in quantity and value. The US and China were major importers of India’s seafood.

During FY23, export improved by 26.73% in terms of volume, 11.08% in terms of INR, and 4.31% in terms of USD, the Kochi-headquartered Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) said on Wednesday.

In 2021-22, India exported 13,69,264 MT of seafood worth Rs 57,586.48 crore ($7.76 billion). MPEDA chairman D V Swamy said India managed to record an all-time high in exports despite several challenges in its major export markets, like the US.

Frozen shrimp, which earned Rs 43,135.58 crore ($5.48 billion), retained its position as the most significant item in the basket of seafood exports, accounting for a share of 40.98% in terms of volume and 67.72% of the total dollar earnings. Frozen shrimp exports increased by 1.01% in rupee value in 2022-23. The overall export of frozen shrimp during 2022–23 was pegged at 7,11,099 MT. The US, India’s largest market, imported 2,75,662 MT.

Japan major market for black tiger shrimp

China was in second place, exporting 1,45,743 MT of frozen shrimp. It was followed by the European Union (95,377 MT), southeast Asia (65,466 MT), Japan (40,975 MT), and the Middle East (31,647 MT).

The export of black tiger shrimp rose by 74.06%, 68.64%, and 55.41% in terms of quantity, rupee value, and USD, respectively, in the last fiscal year.

Around 31,213 MT of black tiger shrimp worth Rs 2,564.71 crore ($321.23 million) were exported. Japan turned out to be the major market for black tiger shrimp, with a share of 25.38% in terms of USD value, followed by the European Union (25.12%) and the US (14.90%). Vannamei shrimp exports declined from $5.23 billion in 2021-22 to $4.8 billion in 2022-23, a drop of 8.11%.

Frozen fish, the second largest exported item, fetched India Rs 5,503.18 crore ($687.05 million), accounting for 21.24% in quantity and 8.49% in USD earnings. This year, the export of frozen fish rose by 62.65%, 58.51%, and 45.73% in quantity, rupee, and USD value terms, respectively. As for overseas markets, the US continued to be the major importer of Indian seafood in value terms, with an import worth $2.63 billion, accounting for a share of 32.52 % in terms of USD value.

