Kerala Assembly ruckus: Ex-MLAs Bijimol, Geetha Gopi withdraw reprobe plea

Former MLAs E S Bijimol and Geetha Gopi had filed a petition in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court seeking a reprobe into the case.

Published: 15th June 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly

Kerala assembly (File Photo | Vincent Pulickal,EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two former women MLAs belonging to the LDF have withdrawn their plea seeking a reinvestigation into the state assembly ruckus case from the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. After examining the chargesheet, the Supreme Court had ruled that the plea seeking reprobe would not stand before the law. This prompted the legislators to withdraw the petition. Two days ago, the case was considered by the court, and the prosecution vehemently opposed the plea, arguing that it would only delay the trial proceedings. 

Meanwhile, the prosecution informed the CJM Court that the DVD visuals of the assembly ruckus would be produced in court on June 19, when the case will be considered.

Former MLAs E S Bijimol and Geetha Gopi had filed a petition in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court seeking a reprobe into the case. In the petition, both of them pointed out that they were injured in the ruckus, and the Museum police, which investigated the case, did not record statements from them.

The MLAs approached the court, demanding a reinvestigation while the trial date of the case was yet to be decided. The protest by Left MLAs was held in the assembly on March 13, 2015. The LDF legislators had taken a stand that they would not allow the-then finance minister K M Mani to present the budget. 

As the budget presentation began in the assembly, the ruling and opposition MLAs entered into a clash. The opposition MLAs, who entered the Speaker’s dais, destroyed the equipment and the chair. General Education Minister V Sivankutty, LDF convener E P Jayarajan, MLA K T Jaleel, K Ajith, K Kunjahammed, and C K Sadasivan are facing trial in the case.

TAGS
Kerala assemblyAssembly ruckus
