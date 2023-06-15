Kerala CM, ministers to attend regional meets to assess projects and tackle issues

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure that the benefits of governance reach people and implement government projects in a timely manner, the chief minister and ministers will hold regional review meetings from September 4. This was decided at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in virtual mode.

The meetings to review the projects will be held on September 4, 7 11 and 14 in Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram respectively. This will be followed by a meeting of senior police officers convened by the chief minister.

The district-specific issues to be discussed at the meetings will be identified by the district collectors concerned by June 30, the chief minister’s office said. In the first phase, the progress of basic infrastructure development projects will be assessed. The current status of social welfare projects and centrally-sponsored schemes will also be assessed. Other matters to be discussed at the review meetings include district-specific issues, progress of land acquisition for government projects and problems faced by public institutions.

The projects being implemented by four missions launched by the LDF government will also come in for review. The status of LIFE Mission and Punargeham projects and the progress of the hill highway, coastal highway and national waterway will also be discussed at the meeting.

Second phase

The topics to be discussed at the meeting will be divided into three categories. Issues for which decision has to be taken at the government level or by the departments concerned will be classified under one category. Issues that can be addressed at the district level through coordination between departments or agencies concerned will form the second. Issues that do not fall under the first two categories will be classified as a third category.

Third phase

The chief secretary and the department secretaries will also participate in the meetings. Decisions taken at the chief minister and minister-level review meetings will be issued as GOs within 48 hours.

