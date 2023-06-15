Home States Kerala

National leadership rejects Shafi’s reservations; to go ahead with interview

As the YC election approaches, senior Congress leaders have not disclosed who their common candidate will be.

Published: 15th June 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala MLA Shafi Parambil (Photo | Facebook)

Kerala MLA Shafi Parambil (Photo | Facebook)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The objection raised by the incumbent Youth Congress(YC) state president, Shafi Parambil, against the interview-based selection process to choose his successor has been rejected by the national leadership.

It has been reliably learnt that the three candidates who receive the maximum votes will be invited for an interview with the All India Youth Congress leadership. Additionally, the leadership has extended the deadline for filing nominations by one day. 

“The national YC  leadership intends to ensure that youth leaders do not solely rely on their influence to win through voting. By introducing the interview process, they aim to select only the best candidates for the position. After an initial round of interviews, it is rumoured that Rahul Gandhi will himself interview to assess the candidates’  commitment and loyalty to the party,” revealed a source. Shafi was unavailable for comment.

As the YC election approaches, senior Congress leaders have not disclosed who their common candidate will be.

While Rahul Mamkoottathil has the support of V D Satheesan, it remains uncertain whether K Sudhakaran will endorse him. 

The ‘I’ group has already fielded YC state general secretary Abin Varkey, while YC  state general secretary Binu  Chulliyil is aligned with K C Venugopal.

Since the ‘A’ group announced Rahul Mamkoottathil as their candidate, strongly supported by Shafi Parambil, several youth leaders have voiced their opposition to Rahul. 

The 33-year-old  has gained popularity among television viewers for his confrontational style in live debates. However, he seems to have limited support among youth leaders in the ‘A’  group.

On Wednesday, TNIE  reported on the dissatisfaction expressed by some youth leaders from the Oommen Chandy camp towards Rahul. On Thursday, N S Nusoor, the  incumbent YC vice-president,  indirectly criticized Rahul on Facebook, stating, 

“The ineligible should not walk away with the candidature after we have put in so much  effort.”“While leaders were making decisions within closed doors, an effort should have been made to understand Oommen Chandy’s perspective, as he is confined within four walls due to ill health.  The true Oommen Chandy faction will be present in this YC election. More information will follow,” wrote Nusoor.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth CongressShafi Parambil
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp