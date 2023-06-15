Home States Kerala

'Live a modest life': CPI (M) tells Kerala CITU leader whose wife bought a Mini Cooper

Anil Kumar, who was the General Secretary of the Petroleum and Gas Workers Union attached to the CPI (M) trade union wing CITU, was also removed from the post.

CPI (M) Kerala state secretary, M V Govindan (File Photo | B P Deepu)

By IANS

KOCHI: The CPI (M) Ernakulam district unit, at a high-level meeting on Thursday chaired by state Secretary MV Govindan, gave a dressing down to its members, especially PK Anil Kumar, who last month came under media glare as pictures of his family taking delivery of a brand new Rs 5 million-worth Mini Cooper went viral.

When the car acquisition raised questions as to how a working-class leader could own such an expensive vehicle, Kumar said his wife bought the new car by availing a bank loan as she has a regular job at the Indian Oil Corporation.

It was his defence that irked the CPI (M) often referred to as the party of the poor and downtrodden and at the meeting held here, the decision came to remove Kumar from his present post as members said that those who lead the labour class should be simple and humble in letter and spirit.

Not long ago Kumar recently was in the news when he, by virtue of his union post, was seen verbally attacking a woman, who owns a gas agency, here over the issue of an employee.

