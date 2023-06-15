Monson Mavunkal case: Crime branch summons Sudhakaran to appear for grilling on June 23

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch has issued a fresh notice to KPCC President K Sudhakaran, summoning him for interrogation on June 23 in a cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. This notice comes after Sudhakaran requested more time in a letter to the Crime Branch.

Initially, Sudhakaran was summoned for questioning at the Crime Branch’s office in Kalamassery on Wednesday. However, on Tuesday night, the Crime Branch received an email from Sudhakaran’s office stating that he would not be able to appear for interrogation on Wednesday.

He requested an additional week’s time to prepare for the interrogation and asked for the notice to be issued at least a week in advance. Taking Sudhakaran’s request into consideration, the Crime Branch decided to provide him with sufficient time to appear for interrogation. A fresh notice was issued to Sudhakaran, requiring his presence on June 23 at the Crime Branch office in Kalamassery. As of now, Sudhakaran has not responded to the new notice from the investigation agency.

In the meantime, the Crime Branch plans to interrogate IG G Lakshman and retired DIG S Surendran soon. Both police officers were named as accused alongside the KPCC president last week. The Crime Branch officials have stated that a notice will be issued to both individuals shortly.

The case revolves around a scam in which Monson swindled Rs 10 crore from six businessmen in Kozhikode. Sudhakaran is alleged to have received Rs 10 lakhs from Monson, while the IPS officers are accused of being associates involved in fraudulent activities with Monson.

