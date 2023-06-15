Only 3% of elderly women in Kerala have adequate savings, says study

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Elderly women in Kerala still lack financial security, making them dependent on their children. A study conducted by HelpAge India, an organisation that works for the welfare of older people, has found that only 3% of women -- in the age group of 60 to 80 -- in the state have adequate savings, against the national average of nearly 25%.

The study was conducted among 280 women in Ernakulam and Wayanad. According to experts, opportunities to work even after retirement age will help elderly women to lead better lives and not become a burden to their families and society. Biju Mathew, state head of HelpAge India, said that providing job opportunities to women who are in their 60s or retired can help in their empowerment.

“With the improvements in the health sector, life expectancy has increased. Anyone may live up to a 100 years. Thus, it is better to create job opportunities for those who are capable of working even in their 60s and 70s.

Initiatives like Kudumbashree can provide them with such opportunities rather than depending on savings and pension schemes,” Biju said. He added that elderly widows are more vulnerable, and such earnings can empower them.

Babu Joseph, president of the Senior Living Association of Kerala (SLAK), said there will be variations as the exposure of women in rural and urban areas is different.

“While elderly women in village areas are more marginalised and suppressed, many of them in the cities still hold good jobs and have good savings. The former have to be empowered as they have depend on their children or pensions,” said Babu.

The study found that 77% of elderly women are supported by their children, and 66% receive government pensions. Biju added that there is no doubt that the trend will change and that women in the coming generation will have earnings and savings.

“The culture was different earlier, when women did not have neither a role in the financial matters of the family, nor a job. Now we see several women going to work. I expect the number to definitely change,” Babu said. Interestingly, the study also found that 17% of elderly women in Kerala are still working and earning.

