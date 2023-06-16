4-year UG courses: Kerala University ready to take the plunge

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The shift to four-year undergraduate degree programmes in the state’s higher educational institutions would begin this year itself with the University of Kerala (KU) all set to roll out at least four such new courses, even as other major varsities are testing the waters.

Discussions are also underway to start such courses in a few KU-affiliated colleges but it is unsure if the rollout may happen this year itself. According to top sources in KU, one course each in Social Science and Humanities and two courses in Science are being planned to be offered on a four-year mode this year.

A committee tasked by the university syndicate is currently engaged in discussions with the varsity departments and the courses are expected to be notified by the end of this month. KU’s decision to roll out four-year UG courses came after the government asked universities willing to offer such courses to do so on pilot basis this year.

At a recent meeting of vice-chancellors convened by the chief minister, KU was reportedly the only varsity that expressed willingness to introduce the four-year courses this year itself. “Soon after the higher education department issued orders indicating the shift towards the four-year mode 10 months ago, the varsity started preparatory works. It’s impractical to design the entire four-year curriculum and syllabus first and then introduce it. The rollout of the course can happen first and the curriculum can be fine-tuned later based on emerging trends and demands,” KU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Dr Mohan Kunnummal told TNIE.

MG, Calicut varsities to tweak integrated PG progs

The state government has already conveyed to universities and colleges to roll out four- year UG courses by the next academic year.

Meanwhile, MG University has plans to re-design its ‘Five Year Integrated Interdisciplinary MSc / MA programmes’, being offered at the varsity campus, to the ‘four plus one’ mode (four-year UG, one year PG) this year itself. However, a formal decision is yet to be taken.

“Since the curriculum of integrated programmes is newly-introduced or frequently revised, we can ensure the transition to the four-year UG mode easily. Only a structural change in the courses would be needed,” said C T Aravindakumar, Vice-Chancellor-in charge, MG University. However, the introduction of four-year UG courses in affiliated colleges may not happen this year itself, he added.

Meanwhile, Calicut University is also planning re-structuring of its integrated PG programmes on the varsity campus into the ‘four plus one’ mode. However, this is likely to happen only in the next academic year.

“We have certain infrastructure-related issues for starting new four-year UG programmes but we hope to address it by the next academic year,” said M K Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor, Calicut University. The varsity has over 426 affiliated-colleges and introduction of the new courses in these institutions will also be a major task, he added.

