Bengaluru gun seizure: Karnataka police take TP murder case convict into custody

Rajeesh was taken into custody after one of the arrested persons, a Malayali, alleged that the guns had been smuggled on Rajeesh’s instructions.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In a development that lends credence to Opposition’s allegations of T P Chandrasekharan murder case convicts getting a free rein in jails, the Karnataka police have taken T K Rajeesh, who is serving prison term for the RMP leader’s murder, into custody in connection with the recent seizure of guns at Bengaluru. 

Rajeesh was taken into custody after one of the arrested persons, a Malayali, alleged that the guns had been smuggled on Rajeesh’s instructions. The police team reached Kannur Central Jail and returned to Bengaluru with Rajeesh in the evening after completing the formalities within half an hour.

Two persons, including Neeraj Joseph, who is from Kerala, arrested in Karnataka’s capital a couple of days ago for allegedly smuggling guns. The police had arrested Neeraj, an event organiser, while he was waiting in a BMW car on Queens Road in Bengaluru, and seized three guns and 99 bullets from the vehicle. 

An official said Neeraj told the police that the guns were bought from Nagaland for Rs 70,000 each, He also said the guns are being smuggled into Nagaland from Myanmar and that it was being done on Rajeesh’s instructions. It is learnt that the Cubbon Park police are interrogating Rajeesh in an undisclosed location. The police are suspecting terrorism angle in the seizure of the guns. 

Rajeesh is the fourth accused in the murder of T P Chandrasekharan. The RMP leader was killed at Vallikkad in Vadakara on May 4, 2012. Rajeesh was caught while on the run, from a remote village in Maharashtra. Post-conviction, he had been serving his term at Kannur Central Jail. 

