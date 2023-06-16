Home States Kerala

Collective for digital and TV industry workers launched in Kerala

Published: 16th June 2023 05:09 AM

Media, Television

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To safeguard the welfare and rights of employees in the digital and television media sector, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (Fefka) has established a new collective known as the Malayalam Digital and Television Employees Union (MTV Fefka).

During a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram, B Unnikrishnan, the general secretary of Fefka, along with other association members, presented their memorandum and discussed the upcoming initiatives of MTV Fefka. 

As part of their launch,  former minister and film actor K B Ganesh Kumar will inaugurate the first employees’ meeting and convention at Sri Mulam Club on Friday at 9 am. 

Unnikrishnan elaborated on the operations of the MTV Fefka Employees Union, revealing that the collective already has 2,000 registered members. “The primary objective of this new collective is to provide employees in the digital and TV industry with similar welfare schemes and protection of their rights as those employed in the film industry,” said Unnikrishnan. 

TAGS
FEFKAMTV Fefka
Comments

