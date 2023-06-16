For this pastor and his family in Alappuzha, charity begins at home

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Feeding the needy is a popular charity in the state. This is usually carried out by voluntary organisations that serve food in streets, hospitals, and to inmates of various relief homes.

Individuals coming forward to do this on a regular basis is not common, but this is exactly what sets M A Philip apart.

The 50-year-old pastor of the Assemblies of God church in Koduppunna, Alappuzha has a signboard in front of his home in Cheruvalloor, close to the Kulanada-Venmony-Kollakadavu-Mavelikkara state highway, that reads: ‘vishakkunnavarkkuee veettil aaharam undakum’ (food will be available in this house for the hungry). Since it went up five months back, more than 45 people have had food from the house.

“During my regular travels, I met many poor, starving people who were too proud to ask for food or money. This left me disturbed. In search of the solution, I decided to place a board in front of my house on an experimental basis,” says Philip.

M A Philip and family in front of their house in Cheruvalloor, Alappuzha | Express

“I was not sure of the response. However, within three days of placing the board, a man from a distant land approached us. I am elated, as are my wife Sobhi and sons Jabesh and Johns, that our effort is benefitting many people. Every day we prepare additional food. We are ready to serve food even late at night,” he said.

“Someone will be at home every day, except Sundays. On Sunday, we will be in church till noon, after which our home will be open to all,” Philip adds.

The pastor is also ready to deliver food to the aged and sick in their homes. He embraced priesthood in 1996, which instilled in him a deep passion for charity work. He has helped the needy by providing marriage and education aid, and building homes.

ALAPPUZHA: Feeding the needy is a popular charity in the state. This is usually carried out by voluntary organisations that serve food in streets, hospitals, and to inmates of various relief homes. Individuals coming forward to do this on a regular basis is not common, but this is exactly what sets M A Philip apart. The 50-year-old pastor of the Assemblies of God church in Koduppunna, Alappuzha has a signboard in front of his home in Cheruvalloor, close to the Kulanada-Venmony-Kollakadavu-Mavelikkara state highway, that reads: ‘vishakkunnavarkkuee veettil aaharam undakum’ (food will be available in this house for the hungry). Since it went up five months back, more than 45 people have had food from the house. “During my regular travels, I met many poor, starving people who were too proud to ask for food or money. This left me disturbed. In search of the solution, I decided to place a board in front of my house on an experimental basis,” says Philip.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); M A Philip and family in front of their house in Cheruvalloor, Alappuzha | Express “I was not sure of the response. However, within three days of placing the board, a man from a distant land approached us. I am elated, as are my wife Sobhi and sons Jabesh and Johns, that our effort is benefitting many people. Every day we prepare additional food. We are ready to serve food even late at night,” he said. “Someone will be at home every day, except Sundays. On Sunday, we will be in church till noon, after which our home will be open to all,” Philip adds. The pastor is also ready to deliver food to the aged and sick in their homes. He embraced priesthood in 1996, which instilled in him a deep passion for charity work. He has helped the needy by providing marriage and education aid, and building homes.