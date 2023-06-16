Home States Kerala

K-RERA issues notice to real estate promoters in Kerala

As per Section 3 of the RERA Act, real estate projects cannot be advertised for sale without registration with the  authority.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has issued showcase notices to promoters who advertised real estate projects for sale through various media platforms, including print, visual, and social media, without registering them under the agency.

The notices have been sent to the following promoters: Kochi Properties based in Kakkanad, Francisco Builders, Element Construction, Simple Group of Companies based in Mulanthuruthy, Humming Valley, Red Porch Nest based in Thrikkakara, and Bava Realtors.

Promoters such as Kochi Properties, Bava Realtors, Element Construction, and Humming Valley advertised their projects on Facebook, while Simple Group placed an advertisement board at the entrance of their project. Red Porch Nest utilized Facebook and distributed brochures to attract customers. Francisco Builders advertised through their website and social media channels.   

As per Section 3 of the RERA Act, real estate projects cannot be advertised for sale without registration with the authority. Violating this requirement can lead to a penalty of up to 10% of the project cost under Section 59 of the RERA Act. 

