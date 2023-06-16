LS polls: B L Santhosh meets RSS top brass, seeks Sangh Parivar support

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: During his two-day visit to Kochi, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh met with senior RSS leaders to garner Sangh Parivar’s support for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. The meeting aimed to clarify misunderstandings and seek suggestions from the RSS on the party’s election strategy.

BJP aims to involve all Sangh Parivar organisations in election preparations, hoping to break the “Kerala jinx.” Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, BJP state president K Surendran, and senior leader Kummanam Rajesekharan also attended the meeting, which holds significance as it precedes the two-day ‘baithak’ (meeting) of the RSS that begins on Saturday. RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Arunkumar will attend the ‘baithak’.

On June 20, BJP will launch a 10-day mass public contact programme in which party squads will visit households across the state. They will explain the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and seek the families’ support.

During his visit, Santhosh also engaged in BJP’s public outreach programme. He visited singer Madhu Balakrishnan at his residence in Tripunithuram and later attended the state intellectual meet, where he urged leaders to connect with the public and explain the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre.

He acknowledged that while the nine-year rule of the Modi government didn’t fulfil all expectations, the results were satisfactory. The party, he said, could bring significant changes in the development landscape. On Friday, Santhosh is scheduled to interact with representatives of BJP’s social media influencers from across the state.

